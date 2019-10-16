Nonprofit rates Nevada poorly for health care, diseases
Nevada still falls below the national average in key areas, said Jeremy Aguero, principal analyst with Applied Analysis, which crunched the numbers.
A nonprofit focused on improving health care in Nevada released its third annual report card for the state on Wednesday.
The Silver State received a D overall, the same as each of the past two years.
The nonprofit, Nevada Medical Center, gathers and analyzes data to provide to lawmakers and health care providers to help identify problems in care and find solutions, President Julie Murray said.
“You can’t fix what you can’t measure,” Murray said.
Nevada earned the following grades:
— Access to health care: D, same as last year
— Chronic diseases: C, same as last year
— Oral Health: C, a new category this year
— Nutrition and activity: C, down from last year’s B
— Substance abuse: D, down from last year’s C
— Mental health: C, same as last year
— Infectious diseases, D, same as last year
