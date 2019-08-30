North Las Vegas dental office offers free services

The first 100 people in line Monday morning at Risas Dental and Braces will be able to choose from among four free services.

Risas Dental and Braces in North Las Vegas will host its ninth annual Labor of Love free dental care day from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 2, which is Labor Day, at its clinic at 2500 E. Lake Mead Blvd.

Free services are limited to one per person and to the first 100 people in line that morning. No appointments are available. Refreshments, music by local radio stations, games and face painting will be among the entertainment.

Attendees can select one of the following treatments: basic cleaning, cavity filling, simple extraction or complete dental exam with X-ray. For information, go to risasdental.com/labor-of-love-2019.