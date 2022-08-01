Novavax vaccine now available for Clark County residents

Worldwide used vaccine, Novavax now available for adults in Clark County.

Vials of freshly manufactured Novavax COVID-19 vaccines are seen in Pune, India. (Serum Institute of India for Novavax via AP)

Southern Nevada Health District, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Clark County residents will now have access to another COVID-19 vaccine at Southern Nevada Health Districts.

According to a press release from Monday August 1, adults ages 18 and up will now have access to Novavax, which has been used worldwide. It is currently available at the Health District’s COVID-19 clinic at 280 S. Decatur Blvd. and will be available at its community clinic sites beginning Wednesday, August 3.

The vaccine is authorized as a two-dose primary series for adults 18 years and older. The second dose should be received three to eight weeks after the first dose. People who are immunocompromised should also receive two doses of the vaccine.

The vaccine has shown to be 90 percent effective at preventing mild, moderate and severe disease. Side effects have been mild and similar to those reported from the mRNA vaccines. Side effects have been more commonly reported after the second dose of the vaccine.

