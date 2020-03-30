Number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada reaches 996

The number of coronavirus cases in Nevada climbed to 996 overnight, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday.

UNLV Medicine medical professionals conduct a curbside test on a patient experiencing coronavirus symptoms, March 25, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada climbed to 996 overnight, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday.

The new figure reported by the state’s nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website was up from 920 cases late Sunday.

There have been 15 deaths in the state.

Clark County has seen most cases of the disease, with 753 cases as of early Monday. All but one of the deaths occurred in the county.

The number of people tested for the coronavirus in Nevada was approximately 11,000 as of early Monday. Private test companies LabCorp and Quest have overtaken the state labs in performing tests, with Quest leading the way with 3,004 tests.

