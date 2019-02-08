Number of Southern Nevada flu deaths rises to 13

Health officials recommend vaccination and hand-washing to avoid contracting the flu. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Thirteen people in Southern Nevada have died of the flu so far this season, according to data released Friday from the Southern Nevada Health District.

One of the victims was under the age of 4 and 10 were 50 or older, the new numbers show.

The data runs through Feb. 8. Flu season typically starts in October and lasts through May.

The flu season so far is milder than last year’s, which caused 53 deaths in Southern Nevada in the same amount of time.

Health officials recommend vaccination and hand-washing to avoid contracting the disease and advise those who feel like they’re getting sick to stay home from school and work to avoid spreading the disease.

