Nurses picket Henderson hospital for better staffing — PHOTOS

Registered Nurse Marcela Delacuadia pickets outside of St. Rose Siena Hospital calling for more nurses to improve ratio of nurses to patients on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nurses and supporters picket outside of St. Rose Siena Hospital calling for more nurses to improve ratio of nurses to patients on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Registered Nurses Zully Hernandez, center and Aariana Kovacs, right, picket outside of St. Rose Siena Hospital calling for more nurses to improve ratio of nurses to patients on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Aleli Posadas, a nurse at St. Rose Siena hospital, pickets outside the hospital calling for more nurses to improve ratio of nurses to patients on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Registered Nurse Kady, who declined to give her last name, pickets outside St. Rose Siena Hospital calling for more nurses to improve ratio of nurses to patients on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nurses and supporters picket outside of St. Rose Siena Hospital calling for more nurses to improve ratio of nurses to patients on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nurses and supporters picket outside of St. Rose Siena Hospital calling for more nurses to improve ratio of nurses to patients on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Registered Nurses Donna, left, Lovie, and Nicole, right, who declined to give their last names, picket outside of St. Rose Siena Hospital calling for more nurses to improve ratio of nurses to patients on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Oliver Smith, 10, right, his brother Elliot, 6, picket with their mother Registered Nurse, Andera, outside of St. Rose Siena Hospital calling for more nurses to improve ratio of nurses to patients on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nurses early Wednesday called for more staffing as Las Vegas Valley hospitals fill up with patients with COVID-19 and other maladies.

National Nurses United sponsored the informational picket at St. Rose Dominican, Siena campus.

Protesters said they need the proper personal protective equipment and not have to reuse such equipment.