Nurses picket Henderson hospital for better staffing — PHOTOS
National Nurses United organized a protest Wednesday morning outside St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus, in Henderson.
Nurses early Wednesday called for more staffing as Las Vegas Valley hospitals fill up with patients with COVID-19 and other maladies.
National Nurses United sponsored the informational picket at St. Rose Dominican, Siena campus.
Protesters said they need the proper personal protective equipment and not have to reuse such equipment.