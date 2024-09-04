Officials warn of increase in illegal sale of raw milk products in Clark County

Health officials are reminding Clark County residents of the dangers of consuming raw milk, as the agency says it has seen an increase in the sale of these products.

The Southern Nevada Health District is reminding Clark County residents of the dangers of consuming raw milk, as the agency says it has seen an increase in the illegal sale of these products, officials said in a news release.

The sale of raw milk, and its products, is illegal in Clark County due to serious health concerns, the release stated.

Health officials advise residents to only consume pasteurized milk, which is treated to eliminate germs that can cause severe illness.

According to the release, “raw milk can be contaminated with bacteria like salmonella, E. coli, listeria, brucella and campylobacter, all of which can lead to severe health complications or even death.”

Some groups, according to health officials, are especially vulnerable to these illnesses, including children under 5, older adults over 65, pregnant people, and those with weakened immune systems.

Anyone who observes raw milk being sold for human consumption in Clark County is asked to report to the Nevada Department of Agriculture at (775) 353-3607.

When the health district discovers raw milk is being sold, the release states that the milk is confiscated and discarded.

The agency said repeated violations can result in enforcement actions, including the potential revocation of health permits.

“SNHD strongly advises the public not to consume raw milk from any animal,” the release reiterated.

Anyone who becomes ill after consuming raw milk should call (702) 759-1300 or submit a report using the Foodborne Illness Complaint Form.