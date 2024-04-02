57°F
Health

One Las Vegas VillageMD location to stay open with new ownership

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2024 - 10:09 am
 
Updated April 2, 2024 - 7:04 pm

VillageMD is exiting the Las Vegas market at the end of this month, but one of its six area locations will be keeping its doors open.

The VillageMD location on Cliff Shadows Parkway, near the intersection of the 215 Beltway and West Cheyenne Avenue, will stay open and transition its operations to the locally owned Priority Health Group, said Clifford Molin, medical director for the Priority Health Group.

The Priority Health Group is a independent physician-owned practice that operated a primary care clinic in Las Vegas before it was acquired by Village Medical in 2021, he said.

“We are happy to salvage it and take back the practice,” Molin said. “It was not negotiable to close it.”

The Cliff Shadows location serves about 20,000 patients, and there will be no interruption in the care of these patients as the location transitions from VillageMD to the Priority Health Group, Molin said. The location employs about 50 people and provides primary care. It also treats issues with sleep and digestion, he said.

The transition will officially happen at the end of April, which is when VillageMD is closing its five other Las Vegas locations.

VillageMD is a national chain of primary care providers and is leaving the Las Vegas market as a part of national cutbacks for the chain since its majority investor, Walgreens, recently posted a nearly $6 billion quarterly loss.

Molin said VillageMD has been “supportive” of the transition and has worked to ensure there are no care interruptions for patients of the Cliff Shadows location.



Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.

