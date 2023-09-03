Over 200K pounds of chicken strips recalled for plastic contamination

Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalled over 200,000 pounds of chicken strips after the company discovered products may be contaminated with plastic.

Approximately 245,366 pounds of frozen chicken strips are being recalled from Conafra Brands, Inc. after the compan discovered the products may be contaminated with pieces of plastic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a news release Saturday that the recalled frozen chicken strips entrees were produced on June 20, July 11 and July 17, and have the establishment number “EST. P-9” on the side of the carton.

The strips, which come in a 8-9 oz. carton, also have a “best if used by” label one of the following dates:

Dec. 11, 2024

Jan. 01, 2025

Jan. 7, 2025

The products may also have the following lot numbers on the side of the carton:

5009317120

5009319220

5009319820

No injuries or illness have been reported from these products, but anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider, FSIS said.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 800-921-7404 or email consumer.care@conagra.com.