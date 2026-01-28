59°F
Health

Paper or plastic? Recalled baby biscuits sold nationwide could have both

Gerber recalled 21 batches of Gerber Arrowroot Biscuits for babies nationwide because there’s ...
Gerber recalled 21 batches of Gerber Arrowroot Biscuits for babies nationwide because there’s a “potential presence of soft plastic and/or paper pieces that should not be consumed.” (Handout/TNS)
David J. Neal Miami Herald
January 27, 2026 - 4:40 pm
 

Gerber recalled 21 batches of Gerber Arrowroot Biscuits for babies nationwide because there’s a “potential presence of soft plastic and/or paper pieces that should not be consumed.”

That’s from the recall notice on the Gerber site that Publix reposted to the recall portion of its website. As of Tuesday at 3:15 p.m., none of the other top 10 U.S. grocery sellers, including Walmart, Kroger, Costco, H-E-B, Albertsons, Meijer, had posted anything about its connection to the recall.

The problem, Gerber said, “comes from an arrowroot flour supplier who initiated a recall. We are no longer working with the flour supplier.”

The 21 batches were produced from July through September and have best by dates from Oct. 16, 2026, through Dec. 16, 2026.

Recalled biscuits should be returned to the store for a refund. Questions should be directed to Gerber at 800-443-7237 (800-4-GERBER).

