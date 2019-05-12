Parkinson’s education session set for May 23

Raiders owner Mark Davis is shown with Larry Ruvo at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health on Monday, April 22, 2019. (Tom Donoghue)

Education series focuses on Parkinson’s disease

Reservations are being accepted for “A Comprehensive Review of Parkinson’s Disease,” a community education series, from 5:30 to 8:15 p.m. May 23 at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, 888 W. Bonneville Ave. The session will address topics such as diagnosis of Parkinson’s, motor and non-motor symptoms, definition of biomarkers and use of wearables, smartphones and voice analysis. Light food and beverages will be served. Registration is required. keepmemoryalive.org

Get your sunscreen here! Ballpark installs kiosks

Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada has partnered with the Las Vegas Aviators baseball team to provide free sunscreen to fans attending daytime games throughout the season. Five kiosks are permanently installed at Las Vegas Ballpark. Comprehensive has similar agreements with Wet ‘n’ Wild Las Vegas, Springs Preserve, Downtown Summerlin and Cowabunga Bay. aviatorslv.co

Caregiver support group debuts on May 28

Friends of Parkinson’s will host its first monthly Caregiver Support Group from noon to 1 p.m. May 28 at Encompass Rehabilitation, 1250 S. Valley View Blvd. The regular monthly Parkinson’s group will be held at the same time in another room. Attendees of the caregiver meeting are welcome to have a free facial. Reservations are requested. 702-381-4141 or admin@friendsofparkinsons.org

Church, food bank team up for food distribution

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Las Vegas and Three Square food bank are partnering on a free food giveaway from 9:30-11:30 a.m. May 18 (and upcoming third Saturdays of the month) at the church, 3616 E. Lake Mead Blvd. No ID is necessary, and fresh produce and shelf-stable items will be available.

