Participate in fundraiser, PJ 5K in Las Vegas this week

Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, at Symphony Park, in Las Vegas, on Tuesday, Sept., 12, 2017. Gabriella Angotti-Jones Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabriellangojo

Movie night, Medicare enrollment on Wednesday

HealthCare Partners of Nevada will host a Medicare open enrollment night with a free private showing of the film “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” and popcorn from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Red Rock Stadium 16, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Experts will available to answer Medicare questions for those 65 and older. Reserve a spot at MedicareMadeForMe.com.

Annual PJ run, walk planned at speedway

Speedway Children’s Charities will host the fifth annual PJ 5K Run and 1-mile Walk along the Glittering Lights course at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway beginning with registration at 3 p.m. Sunday and the run and walk stepping off at 4:30 p.m. All participants will receive a race bib, cookies, milk, water and a medal at the finish. Speedway Children’s Charities will collect donations of new children’s pajamas for distribution in the community. Register at speedwaycharities.org/lasvegas.

Lung Force Walk steps off on Saturday

American Lung Association will host Lung Force Walk at 2 p.m. Saturday at The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Register at lungforce.org/walk.

Lunch &Learn series meets Wednesdays

The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, 888 W. Bonneville Ave., hosts the Lunch &Learn Educational Series from noon to 1 p.m. each Wednesday in November. Participants are encouraged to bring lunch; drinks and dessert will be provided. This week’s program is “Medicare Open Enrollment, State Health Insurance Assistance Program.” Participants will be able to compare Medicare plans. Program is open to both new enrollees and current Medicare recipients.

Third Thursday fundraiser for boy with tumor

This month’s Village Square Third Thursday Car Show and Art Festival will include a fundraiser for a local boy fighting a brain tumor. Organizers say Jacob Ramirez, 11, needs an experimental treatment for the tumor in the middle of his brain stem. Attendees of Third Thursday, which takes place at the open-air shopping center at Sahara Avenue and Fort Apache Road, can help by buying tickets for raffle prizes from businesses during the 5:30-8:30 p.m. event.