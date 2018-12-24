Health

Patients living with cancer find hope during the holidays

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 24, 2018 - 12:17 am
 

On a cool Las Vegas Christmas Eve night, Arlie Daniel Jr. expects his house to be packed with the warmth of loved ones celebrating togetherness once more.

Like for many, Christmas is special to the 59-year-old who, with his girlfriend, Yvette Murphy, 52, will host a potluck with some 80 children, grandchildren, siblings and other family Monday evening.

But for the seventh year, the holiday means a little something extra to Daniel, who will swallow down a chemotherapy pill to keep his renal carcinoma at bay before joining his family’s festivities.

Like Daniel, Karen Kaufman, 59 and living in Las Vegas, has lived with cancer for more than six years.

Neither lets it bring their spirits down in celebratory times or otherwise.

“I try to enjoy each day not like it’s the last one, but knowing that it could be,” Daniel said.

Making plans

When Dr. Rupesh Parikh, a medical oncologist and practice president at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Southern Nevada, began practicing in 2002, cancer was, more often than not, a death sentence.

“I used to give terminal diagnoses and death sentences to some patients,” he said. “Now, I just tell them I don’t know.”

That’s because with the advancement of cancer treatment — like the invention of targeted therapies and immunotherapy, a promising biological treatment in which one’s own immune system is used to combat cancer cells — people are living longer lives with a diagnosis, he said.

“It’s essentially changing the curve of long-term cancer care,” Parikh said.

And the conversation changes. Patients who once only planned day to day think of their lives as long-lasting journeys again, making plans and taking trips.

“It’s probably the biggest change I’ve seen,” Parikh said. “Quality of life is improved.”

A saving grace

Kaufman learned she had triple negative breast cancer in June of 2012. By the next spring, it had metastasized.

“I knew I was in trouble,” she said, though she never considered dying. Instead, Kaufman sought answers from specialists around the country, meanwhile waiting to be accepted into a cancer drug trial.

She secured a spot to test an immunotherapy drug called Tecentriq. A doctor in San Francisco reviewed her file and advised her not to pass on the opportunity.

She didn’t, and that drug, she said, has been her saving grace.

“There’s so much hope,” she said. “I’ve never looked at my outlook to be grim.”

By no means has the road been easy, Kaufman said. Some days, she’s reminded of her mortality.

Early on, Kaufman tried traditional chemotherapy. She lost her hair, her weight and her energy, and that first Christmas, she said, is a blur.

“I was present, but I was fighting,” she said, remembering sitting at home with her two young adult daughters and her husband, Ken.

With immunotherapy, which she receives intravenously every three weeks, Kaufman said she sometimes forgets she even has cancer.

“I thank God for me still being here (and) putting the right people in place in front of me so that I am still here,” she said.

This Christmas

Kaufman will spend Christmas with her daughters and husband, a quiet affair in their new Summerlin home.

She’s thankful for the time with family around the holidays, she said. She’s also thankful for her drug.

Daniel said he overcame low points — like when eating became too difficult because of the sores lining his mouth — with the strength of his loved ones rooting for him. He choked back tears as he described the agonizing uncertainty that follows a cancer diagnosis.

“The hardest part, truthfully, is not knowing what’s going to happen tomorrow,” he said. “It really, really helped me a ton having positive people.”

When Christmastime comes, Daniel’s girlfriend Yvette will decorate the Christmas tree with Daniel’s 4-year-old granddaughter, Aspyn. The house is usually lined with lights — the grandkids like it, he explained.

“I’m in good spirits,” Daniel said ahead of the holiday. “I’m expecting a big crowd.”

He added: “Even though it’s cancer, even though it’s chemo, it has not changed my lifestyle one bit.”

Contact Jessie Bekker at jbekker@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4563. Follow @jessiebekks on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Life
Henderson couple adds another school to their generosity
Bob and Sandy Ellis of Henderson, who donate to several Clark County School District schools, have added Matt Kelly Elementary in Las Vegas to their list of schools where every student gets new shoes, socks and a toy. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terry Fator Christmas House
Arguably better than a hotel holiday display, is Terry and Angie Fator's home located in southwest Las Vegas.
UNLV Winter Graduation Packs Thomas & Mack
UNLV's 55th winter commencement ceremony included approximately 2,146 undergraduate and graduate students who recently completed their studies. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Build-A-Bear comes to Reed Elementary School
Students participated in a Build-A-Bear-Workshop at Doris Reed Elementary School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Rev. Father Seraphim Ramos talks about Greek Orthodox icons during an interview with the LVRJ
Rev. Father Seraphim Ramos talks about Greek Orthodox icons during an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Holiday poultry with Tim and Chemaine Jensen of Village Meat & Wine
Tim and Chemaine Jensen of Village Meat & Wine explain the different types of poultry available for the holidays. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Catholic Charities hosts early Christmas meal
Students from the Bishop Gorman High School football and cheerleader team helped to serve food at the Christmas meal sponsored by the Frank and Victoria Fertitta Foundation at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada on Sunday. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Incarcerated Christmas
This is the fourth year HOPE for Prisoners has worked with the Nevada Department of Corrections to create a Christmas for prisoners to visit their families. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2018 Homeless Vigil
Straight From The Streets holds its 23rd annual vigil to remember the 179 homeless individuals who died in Clark County this year.
Getting through the Holiday blues
Psychologist Whitney Owens offers advice on keeping your mental health in check during the Holiday season in Henderson, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Operation Homefront Holiday Meals for Military
Operation Homefront Holiday Meals for Military program gave meal kits to 200 families at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10047 in Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. It all started with a chance encounter in a supermarket in Utica, N.Y., near Fort Drum. A soldier, his wife and infant had a handful of grocery items they couldn't afford. A Beam Suntory employee picked up the $12 cost for the groceries. The program has grown from providing 500 meal kits to military families in 2009 to providing more than 7,000 nationally this holiday season.K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto
An elegant Tea Party for substance abuse and homeless women
An elegant Tea Party for substance abuse and homeless women at WestCare Women Children Campus in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Former 51s manager Wally Backman chats about new job
Former Las Vegas 51s manager Wally Backman talks about his new job with the independent league Long Island Ducks during the Baseball Winter Meetings in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 10, 2018. (Ron Kantowski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Inside the kitchen at Springs Preserve
The staff of Divine Events do party preparation in the kitchen at Divine Cafe at Springs Preserve. With nine parties the following day, this is a particularly busy time for the crew. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pearl Harbor survivor Edward Hall talks about his memories of Dec. 7, 1941
U.S. Army Corps Edward Hall, a 95-year-old survivor of Pearl Harbor talks about his memories of that horrific day. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Roy Choi on cooking for Park MGM employees
As he prepares to open his new restaurant Best Friend later this month at Park MGM, celebrity chef Roy Choi took the time to cook for the resort’s employees Tuesday. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Best Friend Menu Reveal Wednesday
Chef Roy Choi tells us what to expect from Wednesday’s Facebook Live Menu Reveal for his new Park MGM restaurant Best Friend. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Great Santa Run
People participated in the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run which raises cubs for Opportunity Village.
World Holidays Exhibit At The Natural History Museum
Migratory Bird Day teaches adults and kids to celebrate birds
Different organizations offered activities for kids and adults to learn about birds and celebrate their migration journey at Sunset Park. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Jackson: The Red Rock Canyon Burro" is a children's book about Red Rock Canyon
"Jackson: The Red Rock Canyon Burro" is a children's book about Red Rock Canyon (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Interfaith Amigos speak in Las Vegas
More in Health
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Health Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like