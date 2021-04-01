66°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Health

Pfizer says vaccine protects for up to 6 months

The Associated Press
April 1, 2021 - 11:02 am
 
Pfizer vaccine, diluent and syringes used for dilution in bins at the Cashman Center COVID-19 v ...
Pfizer vaccine, diluent and syringes used for dilution in bins at the Cashman Center COVID-19 vaccination site in Las Vegas Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

NEW YORK — Pfizer says its vaccine continues to be effective against COVID-19 up to six months later.

Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, announced updated results Thursday from their ongoing late-stage study of more than 44,000 volunteers.

The companies said the vaccine was 91% effective against symptomatic disease and was even more protective in preventing severe disease. Of 927 confirmed COVID-19 cases detected through March 13, 77 were among people who received the vaccine and 850 were among people who got dummy shots.

There were no serious safety concerns and the vaccine also appeared to work against a variant first detected in South Africa, the companies said.

The U.K. and U.S. gave the emergency green light to roll out Pfizer’s vaccine late last year followed by many other countries. The vaccine is authorized for ages 16 and up.

This week, the companies said the vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12, based on a study of 2,260 U.S. volunteers.

MOST READ
1
Vaccine passports launched in Las Vegas but privacy, choice still concerns
Vaccine passports launched in Las Vegas but privacy, choice still concerns
2
Johnathan Abram looking to grow ‘bigger, faster and stronger’
Johnathan Abram looking to grow ‘bigger, faster and stronger’
3
Phil Hellmuth rallies to win marathon match with Daniel Negreanu
Phil Hellmuth rallies to win marathon match with Daniel Negreanu
4
$100K progressive jackpot hits in east Las Vegas Valley
$100K progressive jackpot hits in east Las Vegas Valley
5
45M grasshoppers swarmed Las Vegas in 2019. Now we know why.
45M grasshoppers swarmed Las Vegas in 2019. Now we know why.
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nevada National Guard Sgt. Candy "D.T." Delatorre prepares Pfizer vaccine at the Cash ...
Some casino workers can now get the COVID vaccine at work
By Mary Hynes and Michael Scott Davidson / RJ

Public health officials have earmarked half of Southern Nevada’s weekly COVID-19 vaccine allocation for public events for workplace clinics to inoculate hospitality workers.

Read More