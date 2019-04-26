Planet Fitness is free for Southern Nevada teens this summer

(Planet Fitness/Facebook)

Looking for a way to keep your teen busy this summer? Planet Fitness may have a solution for you — free gym time.

As part of Planet Fitness’ Teen Summer Challenge initiative, from May 15 to Sept. 1, the fitness chain is inviting teenagers 15 to 18 years old to work out for free at any of its locations throughout the United States, the company said in a news release.

Planet Fitness will offer free fitness classes specifically designed for teenagers Monday through Friday.

According to Planet Fitness, teens under 18 will need to bring a parent or guardian to sign a waiver in order for them to use the facilities. You must work out at the location that you sign up at as you will not be permitted to use other locations.

There are 13 Planet Fitness locations in Southern Nevada, according to its website.

Contact Caitlin Lilly at clilly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @caitielilly_ on Twitter.