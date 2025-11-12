Popular pilates-inspired workout studio announces Henderson opening date

The No. 1 sign of prediabetes that often goes overlooked

Solidcore announced a grand opening date for its Henderson location.

The first Solidcore location in Nevada held its soft opening on Wednesday, with a grand opening following next month. The new studio is in The District at Green Valley Ranch in the former Cyclebar location.

The grand opening for the studio will be Dec. 6, with the studio currently offering limited-time founding membership offers. The memberships start at $94 per month for four classes per month and ranging up to $249 for unlimited monthly classes, with a one class per day maximum.

Currently, the studio is currently offering its Signature50 class, with classes starting at 5 a.m. through 8 p.m., depending on the day.

Founded in 2013, Solidcore is a“high-intensity, low-impact full-body workout on a pilates-inspired reformer,” according to the company. It has garnered a cult social media following, with over 140 locations nationwide.

Using the pilates reformer springs to alter resistance, the 50-minute classes are designed to “break down muscles to failure so they build back stronger.” Typically, the studios offers five class types — Starter50, Signature50, Power30, Focus50 and Advanced50.

