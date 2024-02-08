49°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Health

Products linked to listeria food poisoning carried in some Las Vegas Valley stores

By Jonel Aleccia The Associated Press
February 8, 2024 - 2:27 pm
 
A California cheese and dairy company is the source of a decadelong outbreak of listeria food p ...
A California cheese and dairy company is the source of a decadelong outbreak of listeria food poisoning that killed two people and sickened more than two dozen, federal health officials said Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (Getty Images)

A California cheese and dairy company is the source of a decadelong outbreak of listeria food poisoning that killed two people and sickened more than two dozen, federal health officials said Tuesday.

New lab and inspection evidence linked soft cheeses and other dairy products made by Rizo-Lopez Foods of Modesto, California, to the outbreak, which was first detected in June 2014, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Since then, at least 26 people in 11 states have been sickened. They include a person who died in California in 2017 and one who died in Texas in 2020, CDC officials said. One person in Nevada also was diagnosed with listeria food poisoning.

Las Vegas Valley stores, including Costco, Albertsons, Trader Joe’s and Cardenas, were listed as having carried the targeted products.

A table of products can be found here.

On Monday, the company recalled more than 60 soft cheeses, yogurt and sour cream sold under the brands Tio Francisco, Don Francisco, Rizo Bros, Rio Grande, Food City, El Huache, La Ordena, San Carlos, Campesino, Santa Maria, Dos Ranchitos, Casa Cardenas, and 365 Whole Foods Market.

The CDC previously investigated cases of food poisoning tied to queso fresco and other similar types of cheese in 2017 and 2021, but there was not enough evidence to identify a source.

New illnesses were reported in December, prompting CDC to reopen the investigation. The strain of listeria linked to the outbreak was found in a cheese sample from Rizo-Lopez Foods. Federal officials confirmed that queso fresco and cotija made by the company were making people sick.

Listeria infections can cause serious illness and, in rare cases, death. People who are pregnant, older than 65 or have weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable. Symptoms — like muscle aches, fever and tiredness — usually start within two weeks after eating contaminated foods, but can start earlier or later.

The CDC said consumers who have these products should discard them and thoroughly clean the refrigerator, counters and other contact sites. Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and easily contaminate other foods and surfaces.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

MOST READ
1
Sphere climber taken into custody by police, charged with destroying property
Sphere climber taken into custody by police, charged with destroying property
2
New Strip resort introducing tier matching for casino customers
New Strip resort introducing tier matching for casino customers
3
Penny machine pays off for visitor from Wisconsin with $216K jackpot
Penny machine pays off for visitor from Wisconsin with $216K jackpot
4
CARTOONS: How Taylor Swift is changing the Super Bowl
CARTOONS: How Taylor Swift is changing the Super Bowl
5
$500K bets placed on Super Bowl as sharps pick side in Chiefs-49ers
$500K bets placed on Super Bowl as sharps pick side in Chiefs-49ers
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Everyone should learn about the Medicaid Estate Recovery Program for their specific state by vi ...
Son loses mom’s house because of Medicaid choice
By Toni King Toni Says

Adult children are often shocked to discover their state has taken a lien on their parents’ house because of long-term health care costs that Medicaid paid.

 
Can mindfulness meditation really reduce stress?
By Joel Bobby Mayo Clinic News Network

It’s common to feel skeptical about an activity that promises quick and easy stress relief. Yet mindfulness meditation promises just that.

 
Addressing barriers between Black men, mental health help
By Dr. Sheldon A. Jacobs Mental Health Matters

African American men have the highest prevalence of trauma, according to Mental Health America, but seek therapy less than any other demographic.

More stories
Las Vegas scientists quietly optimistic about controlling COVID-19 in ’24
Las Vegas scientists quietly optimistic about controlling COVID-19 in ’24
‘Cream cheese slows you down’: Joey Chestnut wins bagel contest
‘Cream cheese slows you down’: Joey Chestnut wins bagel contest
‘We still need more doctors’: Medical university in Summerlin expanding campus
‘We still need more doctors’: Medical university in Summerlin expanding campus
New pet ER in Henderson allows parents to stay with their pet during surgery
New pet ER in Henderson allows parents to stay with their pet during surgery
Did residents at Boulder City veterans home die because of COVID-19 testing lapse?
Did residents at Boulder City veterans home die because of COVID-19 testing lapse?
Need a drive? Check out these scenic byways around Las Vegas
Need a drive? Check out these scenic byways around Las Vegas