Program offers coping tools for Las Vegas shooting survivors

A psychologist and firefighter who survived 9/11 will lead free programs this week on fostering emotional well-being, aimed at helping survivors and others affected by the Oct. 1 shooting in Las Vegas.

A white cross with Vegas Strong slogan at the Route 91 Harvest memorial site at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign Monday, Oct. 13, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Lerner & Senn, Emotional Wellness, a live theater presentation from the National Center for Emotional Wellness, is offering programs at Las Vegas City Hall on Wednesday at 3 p.m. and at the Las Vegas Convention Authority on Thursday at 3 p.m.

Led by psychologist Mark Lerner and retired New York City firefighter Bobby Senn, the program aims to give audience members tools for coping with trauma, according to its website. The duo also offers presentations for corporations, health care and educational systems dealing with trauma.

“The ultimate objective is to foster emotional wellness through the provision of timely information, guidance, practical strategies and support,” the website reads.

More information can be found on the program’s website, http://www.nationalcenterforemotionalwellness.org/liveprograms.

