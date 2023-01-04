48°F
Health

Public service for renowned oncologist Nicholas Vogelzang set for Saturday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2023 - 6:54 pm
 
Dr. Nicholas J. Vogelzang (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The public memorial service for a popular Las Vegas cancer doctor who was known for giving his cellphone number to patients is set for Saturday.

Dr. Nick Vogelzang, a globally renowned physician who was the chairman of medical oncology at the Southern Nevada-based Comprehensive Cancer Centers, died on Sept. 20. He was 72.

The celebration of life will happen at Grace Presbyterian Church, at 1515 W. Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas, this Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

“Please join as us we come together to share memories and stories of the wonderful man and physician who dedicated his life to his family, community and medical career as a groundbreaking oncologist and researcher,” read the announcement of the public ceremony.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

