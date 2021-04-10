QA: How the homebound can get vaccinated

“My husband had a stroke in November. He’s paralyzed and immobile, and there is no way for me to get him to a vaccination site.”

(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Q: My husband had a stroke in November. He’s paralyzed and immobile, and there is no way for me to get him to a vaccination site. He’s 86 years old. And I was just wondering if there’s any update or any information on how I get him vaccinated. — J.J.

A: We do have an update for you, J.J.

“There is a homebound program for people who use medical equipment or who are bedridden,” Stephanie Bethel, a representative of the Southern Nevada Health District, said in an email.

The health district notes on its website that the program is available to homebound individuals “including those needing medical equipment to leave their home such as a wheelchair, a walker or crutches, or are bedridden.”

You can call 702-455-0696 or email homeboundvaccine@clarkcountynv.gov to schedule services.

In Nevada, “there are a variety of ways the homebound population is being served, from locally supported strike teams by the local health authorities and EMTs to partnerships with pharmacies,” said Shannon Litz, a representative of the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

Send your vaccine-related questions to vaccinequestions@reviewjournal.com.

