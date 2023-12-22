58°F
Ransomware incident investigated at Las Vegas Valley hospitals

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 22, 2023 - 9:09 am
 
Centennial Hills Hospital during a topping off ceremony of a expansion project in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Several Las Vegas Valley hospitals were told of a ransomware incident detected by one of their vendors, according to a news release Friday.

ESO, which provides software and other services relating to emergency medical services, notified Valley Health System facilities, including Centennial Hills, Desert Springs, Spring Valley, Summerlin and Valley hospitals.

The incident involved patients’ protected health information. Letters were mailed to potentially affected individuals beginning on Dec. 12.

ESO said it detected the incident on Sept. 28, adding that there is no evidence to date to suggest that the protected health information was misused.

Patients can learn more at https://www.eso.com/notice-of-cybersecurity-incident/.

ESO has indicated that representatives are available to assist with questions regarding this incident between the hours of 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Eastern, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. You can also call ESO’s help line at 866-347-8525.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

