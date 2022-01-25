Red Cross suffering from worst blood shortage in more than a decade

The American Red Cross blood supply remains at dangerously low levels despite generous donations after declaring its first blood crisis earlier this month.

An American Red Cross warming center has been established in Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Snow, ice and unseasonable cold in the Pacific Northwest and the Sierra Nevada are continuing to disrupt traffic, cause closures and force people to find refuge in emergency warming shelters. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP)

Winter storms this month have caused hundreds of blood drives to be canceled across the country, and as a result, 6,500 blood and platelet donations have gone uncollected.

“We need people to continue making the earliest-available appointments in our community in the weeks ahead to combat threats to the blood supply — like recent severe winter storms across the country — that can challenge the ability of the Red Cross to recover from our worst blood shortage in more than a decade,” Keith Paul a regional communications director for the Utah/Nevada region said.

People are urged to make an appointment now to give blood in the weeks ahead by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

As a thank you for coming out during the blood crisis, Krispy Kreme is offering donors a free Original Glazed dozen through the end of January. Donors can visit a participating Krispy Kreme shop by Jan. 31 and present a donation sticker or a digital blood donor card through the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Those who give blood in February will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card via email.