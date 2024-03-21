Report: Clark County ranks 4th in Nevada in health outcomes

In the national report, Clark County fared better than the state and national averages in adult obesity but worse in adult smoking.

Clark County ranks fourth among Nevada counties in health outcomes, according to a national study.

The Southern Nevada Health District announced the results Thursday. They come from the 2024 Health Rankings and Roadmaps report, which is based on data released annually by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

Clark County fared better than the Nevada and national averages in areas such as adult obesity, drug overdose deaths per capita and motor vehicle crash deaths per capita. It fared worse in areas such as adult smoking and primary care physicians per capita.

“It was noted that in Clark County 95 percent of people lived close to a park or recreation facility,” the health district said in a press release. “This is a reflection of the coordinated efforts of community and government partners and Health District programs that have worked hard over the years on enhanced community design efforts, and the promotion of recreational activities and resources.”

Douglas County was named the top county in Nevada in terms of health outcomes, followed by Pershing and Washoe counties. (Esmeralda County was not assessed in the study.)

