Reports of hepatitis A cases climbing in Clark County this year

The number of hepatitis A cases in Clark County continues to climb, with 83 cases reported in 2019.

That number is higher than the total number of cases in the last three years combined, the Southern Nevada Health District announced Wednesday.

Of the reported cases, more than 92 percent of people used drugs and more than 80 percent were among people experiencing homelessness.

Hepatitis A is one of five types of the hepatitis virus, all of which are capable of damaging the liver. It is present in the feces of infected people and is most often transmitted through consumption of contaminated water or food.

That’s why providing the homeless with access to running water and good hygiene is so important, said Emily Paulsen, executive director of the Nevada Homeless Alliance.

“They’re living in places no human should live. These community members often do not have access to restrooms or a place to wash their hands or take a shower,” Paulsen said in a written statement.

Day shelters at the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities provide restrooms, as well as showers for people who are sheltered overnight. Clean the World Foundation also provides mobile showers in partnership with agencies, but for those that are on the outskirts of town, options are extremely limited, Paulsen said.

A county homeless census report released last week found that 60 percent of the county’s estimated 5,530 homeless were without shelter.

The spread of hepatitis A is a national issue. Since March 2017, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has assisted multiple states and local health authorities in responding to outbreaks. As of Aug. 9, 29 states have reported 23,978 cases of the virus, resulting in 14,330 hospitalizations, and 236 deaths, the health district said.

The Southern Nevada Health District has been using information from recent cases to identify and notify hospitals about the surge and identify locations to target vaccinations. It also is continuing outreach and immunization efforts with health care partner groups and sharing information and recommendations about the outbreak.

The health district partnered with agencies like HELP of Southern Nevada last month to urge the homess in to get vaccinated. The effort targeted high-risk areas where the homeless congregate far from the services provided at the so-called Corridor of Hope in downtown Las Vegas, including drainage tunnels near McCarran International Airport, where they distributed hygiene products and sought to persuade individuals they encountered to get vaccinated.

Since the outbreak announcement, the Health District has administered 995 hepatitis A vaccinations to adults ages 18 and older. A total of 1,785 hepatitis A vaccinations have been administered to adults by all providers in Clark County, the district said.

