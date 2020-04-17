RJ, CCSD, Cox collaborate on emotional-support programming

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is using its digital platform to produce special Clark County School District-led programming titled “Coping and Handling Stress.”

(Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is using its digital platform to produce special Clark County School District-led programming titled “Coping and Handling Stress.” The 16 mini modules feature counselors from the district’s Social Emotional Wellness Corner offering support for students, parents and caregivers dealing with the stress of coping and self-care in a challenging environment.

Cox Las Vegas has joined with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to broadcast this customized content beginning Monday, April 20 thru Friday, April 24. Programming will air on Cox’s YurView Las Vegas Channel 14 and 1014 HD from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Content will also be available at yurview.com and 24/7 via www.reviewjournal.com and the RJ news app.

“These unprecedented times have shifted the education experience to home-based learning and we’re aware of the added stress this has caused students and families” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara. “Through a partnership with Cox Communications and the Las Vegas Review-Journal, we’re bringing this recorded programming directly to students at home in Southern Nevada.”

“The Review-Journal encourages and appreciates the value of Clark County School District’s Social Emotional Wellness Corner and the services CCSD counselors make available to its 325,000 students,” says Review-Journal Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing Chase Rankin. “We are committed to providing the support needed until CCSD students are back in school.”

“We’re proud to provide our broadcast platform and YurView community channel to share this important counselor-created content to our families with school-age children,” said Cox Las Vegas Vice President and Market Leader Michael F. Bolognini.