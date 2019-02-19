Ronald McDonald Care Mobile offers dental care for children

The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will offer affordable pediatric dental care at three Nevada Health Centers locations this month. (Nevada Health Centers)

Mobile dental care for children

Nevada Health Centers’ Ronald McDonald Care Mobile offers affordable dental care for children in Southern Nevada. Parents can make appointments for children by calling 702-597-3898. The vehicle is staffed with a dentist, hygienist, and dental and office assistants. It will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (closed for lunch from noon-1 p.m.) at all stops. This month’s schedule includes:

■ Tuesday: Women, Infant, Children (WIC) Cambridge, 3900 Cambridge St.

■ Wednesday: Gowan WIC, 3650 N. Reno Drive

■ Thursday: MLK Family Health Center, 1799 Mount Mariah Drive

All about women and heart disease

The American Heart Association’s 2019 Las Vegas Go Red for Women Luncheon on Friday focuses on preventing heart disease and stroke by promoting healthy lifestyles, building awareness and raising funds to support research and education initiatives. This year’s keynote speaker is Kerry Bubolz, president and COO of the Las Vegas Golden Knights. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Four Seasons Las Vegas, 3960 Las Vegas Blvd. South, lvgored.heart.org

Latest info on medical technology and innovation

The city of Las Vegas, Valley Hospital Medical Center and the Clark County Medical Society will host a free public town hall on Feb. 27 focusing on cutting-edge technology and innovation. Four key presentations will focus on mammography and digital imaging, clinical trials, advanced heart care and robotic surgery. 5-7:30 p.m., Las Vegas City Hall Council Chambers, 495 S. Main St., clarkcountymedical.org/rsvp

Alzheimer’s and caregiver educational conference

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s 2019 national Educating America Tour kicks off on Feb. 28 with an Alzheimer’s and caregiver educational conference, designed to inform people about the disease, brain health and dementia caregiving. The event is open to the public, and free, confidential memory screenings will be conducted throughout the day. 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The Hamptons Inn Tropicana, 4975 Dean Martin Drive, alzfdn.org

Cirque du Soleil’s annual 5k run features artists

The 18th annual 5k Run Away With Cirque du Soleil on March 2 offers the community a chance to enjoy the great outdoors while supporting the Cirque du Soleil and Springs Preserve foundations. Cirque artists will be on hand for photo opportunities, and there will be music and entertainment. Tickets are $20-$40 and reservations are required. 7-10:30 a.m., Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd., springspreserve.org/events

