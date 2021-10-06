83°F
Rose Regatta Dragon Boat Festival to return in 2022

By Valerie Putman Special to Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2021 - 1:23 pm
 
The Rose Regatta Dragon Boat Festival plans to return to its full, in-person festivities in 202 ...
The Rose Regatta Dragon Boat Festival plans to return to its full, in-person festivities in 2022. The event raises money to benefit the RED Rose Breast Cancer Program

The Las Vegas Dragon Boat Club will host its annual Flowers on the Water Ceremony on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. It will be held at Lake Las Vegas in front of The Village. Roses will be tossed in the lake in honor of women who battled breast cancer.

The Rose Regatta Dragon Boat Festival plans to return to its full, in-person festivities Oct. 8 and 9, 2022. Registration will open in early 2022.

The two-day event raises money to benefit the RED Rose Breast Cancer Program of Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican’s Engelstad Foundation. The program provides free diagnostic screenings and medical exams for men and women who lack adequate health coverage.

“What I love about Red Rose is it’s an underinsured and uninsured program,” said Terry Maurer, Rose Regatta Dragon Boat Festival race director. “They are hitting a demographic that is at a loss if it wasn’t for this program.”

In preparation for next year’s festival, the Las Vegas Dragon Boat Club is holding Open Paddles on Lake Las Vegas. All skill levels are welcome. Trained coaches teach the basics and advanced techniques.

The cost is $20 per seat. Proceeds help sponsor the festival. For more information or to sign up, visit meetup.com/lvdragonboatclub/

“The paddling community has dispersed for a year and a half,” Maurer said. “So that is what we are focusing on now, rebuilding that community.”

For more information about the Rose Regatta Dragon Boat Festival, visit lvdragonboatclub.com.

