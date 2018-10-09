Health

SafeNest CEO passionate about battling domestic abuse

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 9, 2018 - 10:42 am
 
Updated October 9, 2018 - 11:54 am

Vegas Voices is a weekly series highlighting notable Las Vegans.

Liz Ortenburger’s entire life runs on hope, from her role as a mother, wife and sister to her position as CEO of SafeNest. She was appointed to head the nonprofit last year and says the work has deepened her desire to combat domestic abuse.

“Before taking this role, I, like many people in the community, had no idea what SafeNest was,” Ortenburger said. “That’s one of the biggest hurdles we have to jump over. I researched and took an online course on domestic violence and I fell in love with the mission here. Domestic violence is an epidemic, and it’s an epidemic in our state. Clark County carries 85 percent of that. Domestic violence is overwhelmingly high here.”

SafeNest works with hundreds of domestic violence victims and batterers across the valley to combat domestic abuse. According to Ortenburger, the organization is working every day to further embed itself in the community and raise awareness about its services, which include youth programs, counseling, housing assistance and more to victims.

We caught up with Ortenburger to talk about the challenges of her role and why she feels passionate about SafeNest’s mission.

What excites you about being the head of SafeNest?

I think that the domestic violence movement is ready for some disruptive innovation. And when we’re looking at that space, what we’re talking about is the work we’re doing in batterer treatment. It would surprise people to know that 50 to 60 percent of our victims want to be reunited with their batterer. They want to be able to live in a peaceful, loving and calm household. We want to be able to consider those options without putting them in danger.

How is examining the behavior of batterers and working with them important in reducing or eliminating domestic abuse?

We know there is no excuse for the sort of behavior they exhibit, but we need to understand it and we need to figure out how to work through it so that we’re not dealing with the same victimizer again in six months or dealing with a victim who’s been abused again. We’re one of the few agencies in the country that helps both victims and batterers, but if our mission is to end domestic violence, we have to start with the batterer, not the victim. This epidemic starts and ends with the batterer. To not treat that part of it would be like being a cancer doctor and not removing a tumor. We can’t just treat the symptoms. We have to treat the problem — the heart of it.

What are some of the programs you have in place for children who have witnessed domestic abuse?

The first thing we do for kids is to make sure they have what they need and try to normalize what’s going on for them. In addition to all that, we have a full counseling program at the shelter. We also do parenting classes. Oftentimes, depending on what the household has been like, many moms don’t have a good relationship (with their kids) because of manipulative behavior from another parent. So we try to help with that bonding.

What is the most difficult thing about your job?

We will not exit people from shelter to homelessness, but there are some clients where we have very few options on their path after shelter. There are times certainly when people who have been in our care have slipped through the cracks, and that’s hard.

What gets you out of bed in the morning to continue this work?

Well, a 5- and an 8-year-old. My husband and my kids are incredibly supportive. I wake up every morning happy that I’m in a happy and healthy home, remembering that it wasn’t always like that for me. Also, having a great team here at SafeNest. Overall, hope and energy.

You mentioned that you had a high Adverse Childhood Experience score and a bit of an unhappy childhood. What was your outlet?

I went away to a YMCA camp when I was little and I got introduced to running. I attribute my success and the way my life has turned out to that camp. It paid for my college and has kept me healthy. I had really traumatic experiences in my high school career, and running helped clear my head. It still does.

Newest Vegas Discovery? Paddleboarding at Lake Las Vegas.

Last concert you attended? The Fab Four.

Favorite indulgence or food? Probably a glass of wine.

What’s your motto? Everything happens for a reason.

Contact Mia Sims at msims@reviewjournal.com. Follow @miasims___ on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Clark County educators debate alternative grading systems
Spring Valley High School principal Tam Larnerd, Spring Valley High School IB coordinator Tony Gebbia and retired high school teacher Joyce O'Day discuss alternative grading systems. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Grandparents on the fire that killed three family members
Charles and Doris Smith talk about the night an apartment fire took the lives of three of their family members. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
New York artist Bobby Jacobs donated a sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden
Bobby Jacobs, an artist from upstate New York, has spent much of the past year creating a sculpture of two separate angel wings. He donated the sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Weather will cool slightly through the end of the week
The weather will cool slightly through the end of the week., but highs are still expected to be slightly above normal for this year. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Mayor announces new public-private partnership
Mayor Carolyn Goodman announced the creation of the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, a public-private partnership that will allocate money to the city’s neediest.
Fremont9 opens downtown
Fremont9 apartment complex has opened in downtown Las Vegas. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Fall fairytale gets cozy at Bellagio Conservatory
Bellagio Conservatory introduces its fall-themed garden titled "Falling Asleep." (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
What the house that Ted Binion died in looks like today
Casino heir Ted Binion died in this Las Vegas home in 1998. Current home owner Jane Popple spent over $600,000 to restore and modernize the home. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Rescue Mission employees terminated
Don James, a former employee for the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, talks about the day his team was terminated. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Cupcakes at Freed's Bakery
Freed's Bakery will have Raiders-themed cupcakes available in store and for order during football season. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s fans say goodbye to Cashman Field
Las Vegas 51s fans said goodbye to Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Monday September, 3, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s owner Don Logan's last weekend at Cashman Field
Don Logan, owner of the Las Vegas 51s, gives a tour of Cashman Field before the team's final weekend using the field. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program where community and business leaders joined to welcome students back with an inspirational welcome. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Star Trek fans on show’s enduring popularity
Star Trek fans at the Star Trek Convention 2018 talk about why they think the show has stayed popular across the years Thursday, August 2, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Nonprofit provides clothing for homeless
Sydney Grover of Can You Spare A Story?, talks about how she founded the non-profit organization. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Family remembers deceased mother
Family members of Adriann Gallegos remember her. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Camp Broadway teaches kids how to sing and dance
The Smith Center's seventh annual Camp Broadway musical theater program gives 150 kids ages 6-17 an opportunity to learn musical theater skills from industry professionals over a five-day period. Marcus Villagran/ Las Vegas Review-Journal @brokejournalist
Restoring classic Corvettes to perfection
Members of the National Corvette Restorers Society Convention talk about what it takes to earn the NCRS Top Flight Award for a restored Corvette at South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday July 17, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Life
Celebrity photographer dedicates dance book to Las Vegas shooting victims
Behind the scenes with local celebrity photographer Jerry Metellus as he talks about his Dance For Vegas coffee book dedicated to the 58 victims of the October 1 shooting. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Dreamsickle Kids Foundation founder Gina Glass talks awareness
Gina Glass, 35, founded Dreamsickle Kids Foundation to raise awareness for sickle cell disease in Nevada. (Jessie Bekker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Meadows School founding kindergarten teacher retires after 34 years at the school
Linda Verbon, founder of the The Meadows School's kindergarten program and the first faculty member hired at the school, retired in the spring after 34 years at The Meadows. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kids become firefighters at Fire Station 98 open house
Henderson residents wore fire hats, learned about CPR and met firefighters at the Fire Station 98 open house Saturday, August 11, 2018. (Marcus Villagran Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
People from all over the world attend RollerCon 2018
RollerCon 2018 is a five-day convention focused on the roller derby community and culture at Westgate in Las Vegas. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Camp Broadway teaches kids how to sing and dance
The Smith Center's seventh annual Camp Broadway musical theater program gives 150 kids ages 6-17 an opportunity to learn musical theater skills from industry professionals over a five-day period. Marcus Villagran/ Las Vegas Review-Journal @brokejournalist
Las Vegas police officer on being PETA's Sexiest Vegan Next Door
Las Vegas police officer David Anthony talks vegan lifestyle and how he feels about being voted PETA's sexiest Vegan next door from his home on Monday, July 9, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
More in Health
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Health Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like