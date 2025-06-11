Salmonella cases linked to multistate outbreak confirmed in Clark County, health officials say

The Southern Nevada Health District says people in Clark County have been affected by a nationwide salmonella outbreak.

Nevada part of salmonella outbreak tied to eggs which has sickened dozens across 7 states

Four cases of salmonella infection have been identified in Clark County in association with a multistate outbreak, according to a news release from the Southern Nevada Health District.

Health officials say the cases are related to the recent salmonella outbreak linked to brown cage-free organic eggs that has caused dozens around the country to become ill.

As of Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 50 cases of salmonella-related illness had been confirmed nationwide. Over 20 have been hospitalized, the CDC said.

The August Egg Company recalled about 1.7 million brown organic and brown cage-free egg varieties distributed to grocery stores between February and May because of the potential for salmonella, according to a posted announcement Friday on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

In addition to Nevada, the recall also covered Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Washington and Wyoming.

Symptoms of salmonella poisoning include diarrhea, fever, severe vomiting, dehydration and stomach cramps. Most people who get sick recover within a week.

Infections can be severe in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems, who may require hospitalization.

The CDC advises people to throw away recalled eggs or return them to the store where they were purchased. Consumers should also wash and disinfect any surfaces that came in contact with the eggs.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X. The Associated Press contributed to this report.