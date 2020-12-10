Sam’s Club makes certain medicines free in Nevada

The company, which has five stores in the Las Vegas area, expands its pilot program, which is available to some customers without insurance.

Sam's Club is offering Nevada residents without insurance 30-day supplies of certain medications for free through its Plus memberships. (Getty Images)

Sam's Club is offering Nevada residents without insurance 30-day supplies of certain medications for free through its Plus memberships. (Getty Images)

Sam’s Club this week added Nevada and seven other states to its free prescription drug pilot program available to those without insurance at select Sam’s Club Pharmacy locations. The Plus member benefit, which was launched this year, increases the number of free prescriptions available in 30-day supplies to Plus members.

New medications available at no cost in the program are: Lisinopril (high blood pressure); Metformin (diabetes); Sertraline (mental health); Montelukast (allergy/asthma); and Amlodipine (high blood pressure).

The new medications are in addition to the following that had been free already: Donepezil (Alzheimer’s disease); Pioglitazone (diabetes); Escitalopram (mental health); Finasteride (men’s health); Vitamin D2 50,000 IU (women’s health).

In a news release, a company spokeswoman said heart disease, Alzheimer’s and diabetes are leading causes of death in Nevada, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Silver State has seven Sam’s Clubs, including five in the Las Vegas area.

Further information is available from a Sam’s Club pharmacist or at SamsClub.com/rxsavings.