Shriners Hospital Open looking for volunteers

Hot yoga in the Boneyard on Saturdays

The Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North, continues its summer series of 60-minute hot yoga classes led by certified instructor Eileen Lorraine from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Saturdays in the Boneyard. The next class will be July 7, and all classes are held in shaded areas. Subsequent classes are scheduled for July 14, 21 and 28, and Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25. Each class is $18, or $10 for Neon Museum members. Guests should bring water, mats and towels. Register at neonmuseum.org/happenings.

Shriners Hospital Open seeks volunteers

Organizers of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open seek volunteers for the 36th annual golf tournament, which will take place at TPC Summerlin from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4. Volunteers will be responsible for caddie services and admissions, and be walking scorers, Shotlink operators, standard-bearers and more. Volunteer rates are $70 until June 30, after which registration will increase to $75 per person. New and returning volunteers will be invited to the Volunteer Appreciation Party, receive a weeklong tournament access badge and more. Register at shrinershospitalsopen.com/volunteer1.

Head to the mountain, take a Walk with a Doc

The second annual Walk with a Doc: Kids Time summer series continues on the second Sunday of each month through September. Families with children and local pediatricians will take part in free 45-minute guided walks. At 10 a.m. July 8, walkers will gather at Spring Mountain Visitors Gateway, 2525 Kyle Canyon Road on Mount Charleston. A local doctor will speak briefly about the diverse benefits of mindfulness before the walk begins. Subsequent walks are planned Aug. 12 at Mount Charleston and Sept. 9 at Springs Preserve. The series is hosted by the Nevada chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Coffee shops hosting Heroes at Heart benefit

Las Vegas outlets of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf will honor local first responders through July 8 with their Heroes at Heart campaign. Stores will donate $1 from each in-store purchase of the special edition Heroes at Heart coffee and tea blends to the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation. Customers can also purchase the limited edition blends and donate them directly to local fire departments. coffeebeanlv.com

