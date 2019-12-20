Sixth case of vaping-related illness confirmed in Clark County

A sixth Clark County resident has suffered severe lung injuries resulting from vaping in what is described as a national outbreak, public health officials say.

Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Southern Nevada Health District provided few details about the latest victim in a news release Friday. Of the six cases of lung injuries caused by vaping so far, one victim was under 18, three were between the ages of 18 and 24 and two were between the ages of 25 and 49, the district said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified a vitamin E acetate is a “chemical of concern” for those who have come down with vaping related lung injuries.

“The Health District and the CDC recommend these products never be used by youth, young adults, pregnant women, and people who do not currently use tobacco products,” the district said in the release. “People should not buy any type of e-cigarette or vaping products, particularly those containing THC from informal sources such as friends or family or in-person or online dealers.”

The district added that “devices and substances should not be modified or used in ways that are not intended by the manufacturer.”

The CDC said on its website that as of Dec. 19 there have been 2,506 people hospitalized in vaping related cases nationwide. Fifty-four deaths have been confirmed in 27 states and the District of Columbia, it said.

