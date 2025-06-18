Smith’s, Walmart part of nationwide chicken fettuccine alfredo recall

A nationwide company is recalling chicken fettuccine alfredo products shipped to some stores in Las Vegas that may be adulterated with an outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes.

A nationwide company is recalling chicken fettuccine Alfredo products shipped to some stores in Las Vegas that may be adulterated with an outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes, U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Tuesday.

FreshRealm establishments in San Clemente, California; Montezuma, Georgia; and Indianapolis are recalling the items.

The ready-to-eat products were shipped to Kroger and Walmart retail locations nationwide. Kroger operates locally as Smith’s Food and Drug Store.

The ready-to-eat products include:

— 32.8-oz. tray packages containing “Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken and Shaved Parmesan Cheese” with best-by date June 27 or prior.

— 12.3 oz. tray packages containing “Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo With Fettuccine Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken, Broccoli and Shaved Parmesan Cheese” with best-by date June 26 or prior.

— 12.5 oz. tray packages containing “Home Chef Heat & Eat Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo with pasta, grilled white meat chicken, and Parmesan cheese” with best-by date June 19 or prior.

The products bear the USDA mark of inspection on the product label as well as establishment numbers “EST. P-50784,” “EST. P-47770,” or “EST. P-47718” printed on the side of the packaging.

Health officials say the outbreak includes 17 ill people in 13 states. As of Tuesday, there have been three reported deaths and one fetal loss associated with this outbreak.

There is concern that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Those who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, the release said.

Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, people outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact FreshRealm’s customer service at 888-244-1562.

