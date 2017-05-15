ad-fullscreen
Health

Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas changing phone numbers Tuesday

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2017 - 10:47 am
 

Southern Hills Hospital in southwest Las Vegas is changing its phone numbers at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

As part of a phone system upgrade, the hospital at 9300 W. Sunset Road will switch its main number to 702 916-5000 at the appointed hour.

All other phone numbers also will change and can be viewed at the hospital’s website at http://southernhillshospital.com/about/phone-directory/

Anyone experiencing a medical emergency should dial 911 rather than attempting to call the hospital directly.

