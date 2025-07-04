Southern Nevada Health District probes Legionnaires’ infections linked to Harrah’s Laughlin

In a press release, officials said all three individuals were hospitalized — two of whom have since been released.

The Harrah's Laughlin hotel-casin is shown on the banks of the Colorado River on May 21, 2003 in Laughlin. (Amy Beth Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) The Harrah's Laughlin hotel-casino in Laughlin, Nev., is shown on the banks of the Colorado River on May 21, 2003. (Amy Beth Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Southern Nevada Health District is investigating three cases of Legionnaires’ disease in individuals who stayed at Harrah’s Laughlin in May, the agency said Thursday.

In a press release, officials said all three individuals were hospitalized — two of whom have since been released. Following notification of the cases, the health district conducted environment sampling, in which multiple samples tested positive for the Legionella bacteria responsible for Legionnaires’ disease.

Guests who stayed at Harrah’s Laughlin on or after May 1, 2025, and who developed or are experiencing symptoms within 14 days of their stay are urged to complete a confidential online illness survey. Legionnaires’ disease symptoms typically start between two and 10 days after initial exposure, officials stated. But symptoms like cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches and headaches can last up to two weeks after exposure, according to the release.

Guests who are currently symptomatic should seek medical attention and alert their provider of the potential exposure, officials said.

Dayna Calkins, a spokeswoman with Caesars Entertainment, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the gaming operator is cooperating with the health district’s investigation, and that Harrah’s Laughlin has since completed a disinfection of its water systems. Additionally, the most recent samples yielded no detection of Legionella, according to the release.

“Harrah’s Laughlin maintains a robust safety program to minimize the potential for the Legionella bacteria to survive in the water systems at its property that meet or exceed industry standards,” Calkins said via email. “In addition, we immediately took further steps to remediate the presence of Legionella bacteria relating to the three instances being investigated by the Southern Nevada Health District. We are confident in the integrity of our systems and the safety protocols we rigorously follow.”

The resort casino will continue to follow up with additional testing and is cooperating with the health district, the release stated. Harrah’s has also begun notifying guests who were potentially exposed, and is “implementing precautionary measures to mitigate any further risk of illness,” according to the release.

The health district notes anyone 50 or older is at an increased risk of getting sick from Legionella, as well as current or former smokers, people with chronic lung disease or with a weakened immune system, or those with underlying illnesses such as diabetes, kidney failure or liver failure.

Anyone with questions are encouraged to contact the Southern Nevada Health District’s helpline at 702-759-4636 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The agency also recommends checking out the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website for additional information about Legionnaire’s disease.

