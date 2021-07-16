Southern Nevada Health District recommends face masks for all

The Southern Nevada Health District is now recommending that both those vaccinated against COVID-19 and unvaccinated people wear masks in crowded indoor public places.

People wearing face masks, including two worn improperly below the nose, are seen walking along the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Southern Nevada Health District is now recommending that both those vaccinated against COVID-19 and unvaccinated people wear masks in crowded indoor public places where they may have contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.

The recommendation comes as COVID-19 as test positivity rates, case counts and hospitalizations continue to increase in Southern Nevada.

“Using masks correctly has proven to be effective in helping to prevent people from getting and spreading COVID-19,” the health district said in a news release. “With the rise in cases and slowing vaccine rates in Clark County, the Health District’s recommendation to wear masks in crowded public settings, including grocery stores, malls, large events, and casinos, is a step to fully utilize the tools we have available to stop the pandemic.”

