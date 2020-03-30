Southern Nevada health officials lay out coronavirus facts

Medical experts in Southern Nevada discussed the coronavirus pandemic in a panel Monday morning.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The three-person panel, consisting of officials with the UNLV School of Public Health and the Southern Nevada Health District, shared their knowledge on COVID-19.

The questions addressed in the hourlong discussion included:

— What is the new coronavirus?

— How does it spread?

— Who is most susceptible to the virus?

— What are strategies for preventing infection?

— How do I disinfect frequently touched surfaces?

— How do I practice social distancing?

— Are masks effective?

— What do I do if I become sick?

— What do I do if a family member comes sick?

Members of the panel were:

— Dr. Brian Labus, assistant professor of epidemiology at the UNLV School of Public Health.

— Dr. Francisco Sy, professor and chair of the Department of Environmental and Occupational Health at the UNLV School of Public Health.

— Dr. Vit Kraushaar, medical investigator at the Southern Nevada Health District Office of Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance

Shawn Gerstenberger, professor and dean of the UNLV School of Public Health, moderated the discussion.