Health

St. Rose begins training for ‘Stop the Bleed’ program— PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2017 - 3:10 pm
 

In partnership with the city of Henderson, Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican Hospital will be offering “Stop the Bleed” trainings for the public to become trained in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.

The kick-off training on Monday was specific to St. Rose Dominican employees and the Henderson officials, who were trained by University Medical Center personnel on the training techniques.

These individuals will begin community outreach for public trainings centered on how to stop a heavy bleed with proper wound packing and tourniquet use.

