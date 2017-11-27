St. Rose begins training for ‘Stop the Bleed’ program— PHOTOS

In partnership with the city of Henderson, Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican Hospital will be offering “Stop the Bleed” trainings for the public to become trained in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.

St. Rose Dominican Hospital and Henderson officials are trained how to stop severe bleeding by University Medical Center personnel at St. Rose Dominican Hospital Siena Campus, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, ahead of public trainings. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Dr. Wilson T. Watanabe participates in a training by University Medical Center to train St. Rose Dominican Hospital and Henderson officials in how to stop severe bleeding, at St. Rose Dominican Hospital Siena Campus, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, ahead of public trainings. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Security supervisor James Lassiter, left, and Dr. Wilson T. Watanabe participate in a training by University Medical Center to train St. Rose Dominican Hospital and Henderson officials how to stop severe bleeding, at St. Rose Dominican Hospital Siena Campus, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, ahead of public trainings. S(Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Physician Daniel Blake practices the correct way to stop bleeding during a training by University Medical Center personnel for St. Rose Dominican Hospital and Henderson officials at the St. Rose Siena Campus, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

St. Rose Dominican Hospital and Henderson officials are trained how to stop severe bleeding by University Medical Center personnel at St. Rose Dominican Hospital Siena Campus, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, ahead of public trainings. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

St. Rose Dominican Hospital and Henderson officials are trained how to stop severe bleeding by University Medical Center personnel at St. Rose Dominican Hospital Siena Campus, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

St. Rose Dominican Hospital and Henderson officials are trained how to stop severe bleeding by University Medical Center personnel at St. Rose Dominican Hospital Siena Campus, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

In partnership with the city of Henderson, Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican Hospital will be offering “Stop the Bleed” trainings for the public to become trained in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.

The kick-off training on Monday was specific to St. Rose Dominican employees and the Henderson officials, who were trained by University Medical Center personnel on the training techniques.

These individuals will begin community outreach for public trainings centered on how to stop a heavy bleed with proper wound packing and tourniquet use.