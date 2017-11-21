ad-fullscreen
Health

Start Thanksgiving off with a Turkey Trot

By Ellen Fiore Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2017 - 6:12 pm
 

Before the holiday meal, a long (or short) run

Start Thanksgiving Day off on the right foot. The Six Tunnels to Hoover Dam Las Vegas Turkey Trot offers a half marathon, 12K, 5K and 1-mile distances. Race-day packet pickup begins at 6 a.m., with the half marathon stepping off from the Historic Railroad Trailhead in Boulder City at 7:30 a.m. For course highlights, pricing and registration, visit bbscrun.com/lasvegasturkeytrot

Veterans benefits topic of hospital program

MountainView Hospital, 3150 North Tenaya Way, will host a Lunch and Learn program focusing on veterans benefits from noon to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 28. Victor Ross and regional representatives of U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s office will provide a lecture for veterans and their spouses. Reservations are required two business days before the event. mountainview-hospital.com/calendar

Patti Davis to share her Alzheimer’s care model

The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, 888 W. Bonneville Ave., will host an event with Patti Davis, daughter of former President Ronald Reagan, at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 28. Based on her experience of caregiving for her father and supporting her mother, Davis developed a model of support, “Beyond Alzheimer’s,” which the brain center will be adopting. Register at keepmemoryalive.org/pattid

Submit event information at health@reviewjournal.com.

