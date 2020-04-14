State health insurance exchange extends special enrollment period

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, the agency that connects uninsured Nevadans to qualified health plans, has extended a special enrollment period through May 15.

“COVID-19 does not discriminate. Anyone, regardless of age, income or health, can become infected,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said in an announcement of the extension. “If you or your family don’t have health insurance, now is the time to get it. Take advantage of this opportunity to enroll in a plan for which you may even qualify for subsidies.”

The state recommends working with a certified broker or navigator to enroll in the exchange known as Nevada Health Link.

For information, contact the the Customer Assistance Call Center between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays at 800-547-2927; TTY: 711. The Call Center also operates Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Learn more at https://www.nevadahealthlink. com/sep or in Spanish: https://www.nevadahealthlink. com/sepes .

