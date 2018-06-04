Study offers rare advance for some pancreatic cancer patients

Patients with pancreatic cancer that hadn’t spread lived substantially longer on a four-drug combo than on a single standard cancer drug.

This undated microscope image from USC via the NIH shows pancreatic cancer cells, nuclei in blue, growing as a sphere encased in membranes, red. (Min Yu/Eli and Edythe Broad Center for Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research at USC, USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center)

CHICAGO — Patients with pancreatic cancer that hadn’t spread lived substantially longer on a four-drug combo than on a single standard cancer drug,

It’s a rare advance for a tough-to-beat cancer, and experts say it could be practice-changing for a small group of patients whose pancreatic cancer is diagnosed early enough to be removed by surgery.

Results were reported Monday at a medical meeting in Chicago.

The study tested folfirinox against the standard treatment, Gemzar. Folfirinox combines four chemotherapy drugs.

Two-thirds of patients given folfirinox were alive after three years versus half of those given Gemzar.

Nearly 500 patients in France and Canada were enrolled.