Summer camp registration begins this week in Las Vegas

Registration opens for city-run summer camps

Online registration begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday for the city of Las Vegas’ 2019 summer camp and pool programs — lasvegasparksandrec.com, click on “summer camps or “aquatics” — with walk-in registration beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday. Among the programs being offered this year is an Adaptive Recreation Summer Camp at East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave., for those age 7-21 with disabilities. This camp will cost $100 a week, or $25 a day on an occasional basis. Most community centers will offer Monday-Friday camps, excluding holidays, beginning May 28 and running through Aug. 9. Prices vary by location and age group.

Dementia caregivers invited to resource forum

A dementia caregivers workshop, “You Are Not Alone,” will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Desert Breeze Community Center, 8275 Spring Mountain Road. The workshop will be led by L.A. Walker, a caregiver, playwright and founder of Social Issues Theater in Las Vegas. The free event is sponsored by Clark County Parks & Recreation and will offer information on local resources such as respite care, adult day care centers, support groups and family counseling. A musician also will attend, as music can be a refuge for caregivers when they can’t get away.

Walk MS: Las Vegas steps off Saturday

Registration is open for Walk MS: Las Vegas, which will be held Saturday at Sunset Park. As many as 1,400 people are expected to take part in the event, which steps off at 9 a.m. and supports the National MS Society. Money raised helps fund research and services for people suffering from multiple sclerosis. Register at walkms.org.

Walk with a Doc series continues April 14

The Walk with a Doc: Kids Time series of guided walks continues at 8:30 a.m. April 14 at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Families with children and local doctors will take part in free 60-minute guided walks. A local doctor will will speak briefly on “International Travel with Children: What to Pack” before the walk begins. Walk with a Doc is held the second Sunday of each month. Participants should bring water and sun protection. The series is hosted by the Nevada chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Evening walk/run benefits Nevada Donor Network

Nevada Donor Network will host its third annual Hope Glows Fun Run/Walk fundraising event on April 20 at Exploration Peak Park, 9700 S. Buffalo Drive. The event kicks off with registration at 6 p.m. and the walk starts at 8. Food trucks, games, face painting, music and vendors will be available. The event, which costs $25 per entry, raises funds and awareness about organ, eye and tissue donations.

