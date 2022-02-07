Sunrise Hospital opens 2 new floors for patients

Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center is opening two new patient floors on Monday.

Supply room in expansion at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center (Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center)

Patient room in expansion at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center (Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center)

Intensive care unit in expansion at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center (Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center)

Nurses station in expansion at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center (Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center)

The floors are located in Patient Tower 4 and have 72 patient beds and supporting technology. That brings the hospital’s total bed count to 834.

The 55,418-square-foot expansion includes a medical cardiac unit, neuro surgical intensive care unit, adult oncology services and trauma surgical ICU.

“Today’s opening of the fourth and fifth floors of Patient Tower 4 affords Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center opportunity to better care for our community and decrease wait times for patients awaiting transport from ER to private patient room,” Todd P. Sklamberg, CEO of Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and Sunrise Children’s Hospital, said in a news release.

The first three floors of the tower opened in 2019.

A hiring fair at the hospital, 3186 S. Maryland Parkway, is scheduled for Feb. 18.