Superhero 5K among health events scheduled in Las Vegas

Superhero 5K to raise funds for kids with cancer

Break out last year’s superhero Halloween costume for the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada Superhero 5K with KLUC Morning Zoo radio show host Chet Buchanan, scheduled for Sept. 9 at Exploration Park at Mountain’s Edge, 9700 S. Buffalo Drive. The event, which will run from 6:30 to 11 a.m., benefits children with cancer and their families by helping fund medical, emotional and financial programs. Same-day registration begins at 6:30 a.m., with the 5K beginning at 8 and the 1-mile walk at 8:15. Online registration is open for teams and individuals at candlelightersnv.org.

Heart foundation benefits from 5K

The third annual Show Your Heart Run to benefit the Children’s Heart Foundation will be held Oct. 7 at Kellogg Zaher Park, 7901 W. Washington Ave. The event begins at 8 a.m. and will include 5K race and a 1.7-mile walk. Registration for runners is $35 through Aug. 31 and $45 from Sept. 1 through event day. Registration for walkers is $10. Participants can register at chfn.org.

Alzheimer’s walk registration open

Individuals and teams can sign up for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Las Vegas event, which raises awareness and money for Alzheimer’s disease research and will be held Oct. 28. The event will also provide educational materials and honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with a Promise Garden ceremony. The event will begin at 7 a.m. at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 S. Las Vegas Blvd. Register at lasvegasalzheimerswalk.org.

Lunch & Learn series meets Wednesdays

The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, 888 W. Bonneville Ave., hosts the Lunch & Learn Educational Series from noon to 1 p.m. each Wednesday in August. Participants are encouraged to bring lunch; drinks and dessert will be provided. This week’s program is “The Caregiver Journey: Transitioning from Spouse to Caregiver,” designed to help participants with knowing what to expect, understanding the importance of nonverbal communication, coping with grief and learning self-care techniques.

