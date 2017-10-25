Syringe vending machines expanding in Clark County

Two vending machines that dispense sterile needles in Las Vegas will soon turn to five as the Trac-B Exchange continues its efforts at curbing the spread of HIV through injection drug use.

Two vending machines that dispense sterile needles in Las Vegas are proving popular, leading their operator to plan to expand to five locations as part of an effort to curb the spread of HIV and hepatitis through injection drug use.

Nearly 200 people have signed up to use the vending machines — identical to those that distribute snacks, apart from content — since their May launch through the Trac-B Exchange.

The machines have dispensed more than 5,000 boxes, which include clean syringes, tourniquets, cotton and a disposal container.

Though successful, the vending machines haven’t garnered as many visitors as Trac-B’s storefront location at West Charleston and South Jones boulevards, which caters to some 1,000 customers and has distributed almost 97,000 kits since its February launch.

Still, because outreach for storefront registration is greater than for the machines, the Exchange doesn’t compare the two.

“In general, the syringe exchange has taken off so quickly (that) it’s been a little more than we expected,” said Chelsi Cheatom, program manager at Trac-B Exchange.

As of now, the vending machines are located at Trac-B and at Aid for AIDS of Nevada at 1120 Almond Tree Lane. A third machine will be installed at the Huntridge Family Clinic at 1830 E. Sahara Ave. by Dec. 1, Cheatom said. To meet demand from clients who drive longer distances to pick up needles, the Exchange is hoping to expand into Henderson and another Clark County location by February.

The Exchange funds its operation primarily through private donors. Staff are also applying for local grants to cover the $20,000 cost of two additional machines.

In the future, the machines might evolve to carry a broader range of disease prevention items, like syringes for hormone injection, condoms, including female condoms, pregnancy tests and naloxone, the opioid overdose reversal drug. Cheatom said naloxone could be available to clients who have undergone training in early 2018.

About 4 percent of HIV infections in Nevada were linked to injection drug use in 2015, state data show. Two-thirds were linked to sexual contact between men.

Nevada is tied with Texas for sixth in the U.S. for its HIV rate at 20.1 diagnoses per 100,000 people, according to CDC data.

The Southern Nevada Health District tracks HIV data. Cheatom said she hopes the data show a reduction in HIV diagnoses as a result of the program.

