Teen suicide rate in Nevada nearly doubled in 2018

Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, introduced Senate Bill 204 on Friday, March 15, 2019, which would require all Nevada school districts to adopt policies related to suicide prevention and intervention. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The suicide rate among Nevada teenagers nearly doubled between 2017 and 2018, according to the state’s Office of Suicide Prevention.

In 2018, 27 children and teens died by suicide, state data released Friday show. Fifteen died by suicide in 2017; in 2008, that number was six.

In Clark County, 19 children under 17 died by suicide last year, compared to 10 in 2017.

“This issue is increasing and comprehensive suicide prevention is important,” Misty Vaughn Allen with the state suicide prevention office said in neutral testimony at a Senate committee hearing. “Any adult working with youth needs to be aware what to look for.”

State Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, introduced Senate Bill 204 before the Education Committee Friday. The bill would require all Nevada school districts to adopt policies related to suicide prevention and intervention. Those policies would have to address suicide prevention for higher risk populations, including teens with mental illness and disability and LGBTQ students.

About 16 percent of high school students in Nevada have seriously considered suicide, according to the 2017 Nevada Youth Risk Behavior Survey. About 8.5 percent made an attempt.

“Clearly, we have disaffected young people who do not see any support system available to them,” Spearman said Friday.

She was joined by Colyn Abron, a state youth legislator from Clark County, who read from a suicide note he wrote but did not act on. He said he sees peers turning to drugs and alcohol instead of counseling to cope with mental illness.

“Many students lack the resources and the support system and the education to reach out for help,” he said.

The increase in suicide among teenagers was in contrast to the rates for other age groups, all of which decreased or remained steady in 2018 over the previous year.

The bill would require teachers and students to be trained on the mental health resources available at school and in the community. It would also necessitate counseling for students and staff impacted by a completed or attempted suicide by a peer and would require schools to reach out to community organizations that could assist with a response.

Suicide prevention policies would vary by school district and between public and private schools, Spearman said, depending on the culture and needs of that school. She rejected suggestions from legislators and opponents of the bill who spoke at the hearing, who expressed concern that private schools would be required to teach ideology around sexual orientation they may not agree with or risk losing their licenses.

“Not saying the words does not mean that you don’t have children in those schools who need this service,” she said. “We’re in the 21st century. We have to recognize this.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessie Bekker at jbekker@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4563. Follow @jessiebekks on Twitter.