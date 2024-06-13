81°F
Teens can work out for free at Planet Fitness this summer

People workout at the Planet Fitness gym in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Avery Newmark The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
June 13, 2024 - 5:43 am
 
Updated June 13, 2024 - 5:44 am

Planet Fitness has announced the return of its High School Summer Pass program, according to a news release from the fitness company. This initiative allows high school students ages 14-19 to work out for free at more than 2,500 Planet Fitness locations in the United States and Canada through Aug. 31.

This initiative aims to promote youth health and wellness, particularly during the summer months when teens have more free time. It also addresses the ongoing mental health challenges faced by many adolescents in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the release states.

A study from Planet Fitness revealed that 94% of teens face emotional and mental health struggles, and about 79% of parents are concerned about their teen’s mental health. Not only that, but a recent study in JAMA Pediatrics showed that physical fitness among children and adolescents may help protect against depression, anxiety and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

The pandemic continues to have adverse long-term mental health effects on teens, said Craig Benson, interim chief executive officer at Planet Fitness, but studies have shown exercise can help with that.

“We look forward to welcoming High School Summer Pass participants into our clubs to support them in their health and wellness journeys,” he added.

Teens must work out at the Planet Fitness location where they sign up and cannot use other locations, according to the release. Those under 18 must sign up with a parent or guardian either in-club or online at PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass. After the waiver is signed, they can work out alone.

