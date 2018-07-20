Touro University unveils mobile healthcare clinic in Las Vegas

Touro University Nevada, in partnership with City National Bank, the Vegas Golden Knights, Zappos and other community partners, unveiled the institution’s third mobile healthcare clinic on Thursday at City National Arena.

The mobile clinic expands Touro University Nevada’s commitment to addressing healthcare shortages in Southern Nevada, a news release said. The clinic will address the need for on-site medical care at several Nevada HAND housing locations. The nonprofit organization provides affordable housing solutions and support services to low-income individuals. The clinic also will visit Henderson’s Heritage Park and downtown senior centers.

Touro medical students, under the supervision of faculty, will provide the medical care at the mobile center.