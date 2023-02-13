60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Health

Tribute to late Raiders QB Humm to highlight new MS treatments

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 13, 2023 - 9:59 am
 
Lori Scharar, sister to David Humm, Courtney Humm, David’s daughter, and Tom Humm, David ...
Lori Scharar, sister to David Humm, Courtney Humm, David’s daughter, and Tom Humm, David’s brother, pose for a portrait at Tom’s home in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. David Humm, the former Raiders quarterback, will be honored at the upcoming Power of Love gala hosted by the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. David Humm had multiple scelerosis and never sought treatment before his death in 2018, while Scharar, also diagnosed with multiple scelerosis, has had treatment since diagnosis. Organizers hope the family’s story will be an entry point to talk more about new treatments for the disease. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Tom Humm, brother to now-deceased David Humm, the former Raiders quarterback, shows the Review- ...
Tom Humm, brother to now-deceased David Humm, the former Raiders quarterback, shows the Review-Journal his brother’s Super Bowl ring at his home in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. David will be honored at the upcoming Power of Love gala hosted by the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. David had multiple scelerosis and never sought treatment before his death in 2018. Organizers hope the family’s story will be an entry point to talk more about new treatments for the disease. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Tom Humm, brother to now-deceased David Humm, the former Raiders quarterback, points out memora ...
Tom Humm, brother to now-deceased David Humm, the former Raiders quarterback, points out memorabilia of his brother and family to the Review-Journal at his home in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. David will be honored at the upcoming Power of Love gala hosted by the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. David had multiple scelerosis and never sought treatment before his death in 2018. Organizers hope the family’s story will be an entry point to talk more about new treatments for the disease. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Defensive end Richard Dent (95) of the Chicago Bears, center, brings down reserve quarterback D ...
Defensive end Richard Dent (95) of the Chicago Bears, center, brings down reserve quarterback David Humm (11) of the Los Angeles Raiders, during first half action in Chicago, Ill., Nov. 5, 1984. The Bears' linebacker Otis Wilson helps out on the play, tripping up Humm by the foot, on ground right. The Bears sacked the Raiders quarterback nine times on the way to a 17-6 win over the Raiders. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)
An old photo of David Humm, the former football player and Raiders quarterback, at his brother ...
An old photo of David Humm, the former football player and Raiders quarterback, at his brother Tom’s home in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Humm will be honored at the upcoming Power of Love gala hosted by the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. David Humm had multiple scelerosis and never sought treatment before his death in 2018. Organizers hope the family’s story will be an entry point to talk more about new treatments for the disease. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Lori Scharar, sister to David Humm, from left, Courtney Humm, David’s daughter, and Tom ...
Lori Scharar, sister to David Humm, from left, Courtney Humm, David’s daughter, and Tom Humm, David’s brother, speak to the Review-Journal at Tom’s home in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. David Humm, the former Raiders quarterback, will be honored at the upcoming Power of Love gala hosted by the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. David Humm had multiple scelerosis and never sought treatment before his death in 2018, while Scharar, also diagnosed with multiple scelerosis, has had treatment since diagnosis. Organizers hope the family’s story will be an entry point to talk more about new treatments for the disease. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
A replica of the stone plaque that is also at Allegiant Stadium to honor David Humm, the former ...
A replica of the stone plaque that is also at Allegiant Stadium to honor David Humm, the former football player and Raiders quarterback, at his brother Tom’s home in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Humm will be honored at the upcoming Power of Love gala hosted by the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. David Humm had multiple scelerosis and never sought treatment before his death in 2018. Organizers hope the family’s story will be an entry point to talk more about new treatments for the disease. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Lori Scharar, sister to David Humm, from left, Courtney Humm, David’s daughter, and Tom ...
Lori Scharar, sister to David Humm, from left, Courtney Humm, David’s daughter, and Tom Humm, David’s brother, speak to the Review-Journal at Tom’s home in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. David Humm, the former Raiders quarterback, will be honored at the upcoming Power of Love gala hosted by the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. David Humm had multiple scelerosis and never sought treatment before his death in 2018, while Scharar, also diagnosed with multiple scelerosis, has had treatment since diagnosis. Organizers hope the family’s story will be an entry point to talk more about new treatments for the disease. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Tom Humm, brother to now deceased David Humm, the former Raiders quarterback, points out memora ...
Tom Humm, brother to now deceased David Humm, the former Raiders quarterback, points out memorabilia of his brother and family to the Review-Journal at his home in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. David will be honored at the upcoming Power of Love gala hosted by the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. David had multiple scelerosis and never sought treatment before his death in 2018. Organizers hope the family’s story will be an entry point to talk more about new treatments for the disease. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
An old photo of David Humm, the former football player and Raiders quarterback, at his brother ...
An old photo of David Humm, the former football player and Raiders quarterback, at his brother Tom’s home in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Humm will be honored at the upcoming Power of Love gala hosted by the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. David Humm had multiple scelerosis and never sought treatment before his death in 2018. Organizers hope the family’s story will be an entry point to talk more about new treatments for the disease. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The late David Humm — Las Vegas native, All-American quarterback and Oakland Raider — was as tough as they come.

Tom Humm, his younger brother by a year — who like his older sibling played football for Bishop Gorman High School and the University of Nebraska — recalled how the prevailing attitude 50 years ago was to play through pain without complaint.

“Understand that back in the ’70s, you were never hurt,” Tom Humm, 69, said from his Queensridge home in the western Las Vegas Valley. “Every time you played football, your coach said that you aren’t hurt. Your dad said you aren’t hurt.”

When David Humm was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in his mid-30s, shortly after his retirement from the NFL, he thought he was tough enough to beat it and opted not to seek treatment.

“He felt he was bulletproof, and he was strong and he was an athlete, so he could handle it,” their sister Lori Scharar, 61, recalled.

By the time his daughter was 8 years old, her dad was in a wheelchair.

Courtney Humm, who grew up playing multiple sports, said her dad missed only one of her games ever and would watch her shoot baskets for hours.

Now 32, she wonders what might have been if he’d been on medication, especially the newer drugs available today.

“I never got to play sports with my dad,” said Courtney Humm, who from a young age served as a caregiver for her father.

As his disease progressed, David Humm continued to broadcast pre- and post-game analysis for Raiders games from a bedroom in his home, his young daughter happily at his side, wearing her own set of headphones that he gave her.

True to his upbringing, as his health deteriorated and he became homebound, he didn’t complain, his family said.

David Humm, who in 2018 died at age 65 from MS complications, is an honoree at Saturday’s Power of Love Gala at the MGM Grand Garden . The event is a fundraiser for the Keep Memory Alive foundation of the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in downtown Las Vegas.

‘There is significant hope’

Multiple sclerosis is a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord in which the immune system attacks the protective sheath called myelin that covers nerve fibers. The resulting nerve damage disrupts communication between the brain and body.

In 2005, Scharar was diagnosed with MS after a bout of vertigo while traveling. Witnessing her brother’s decline, she sought immediate treatment.

Since shortly after her diagnosis, she has been treated with the injectable drug Copaxone, which blocks the immune system’s attack on myelin. She experiences fatigue as well as weakness on the left side of her body, but in 18 years the disease hasn’t progressed and her symptoms haven’t worsened.

Since the early 1990s, disease-modifying therapies have been available to reduce the risk of relapses and new MS plaques in the central nervous system.

“If you look at the trajectory from 2010 to now, there has been an explosion of medications: 15 medications in just the past 13 years, compared to only five for the 17 preceding years,” said Dr. Le Hua, director of the Mellen Program for MS at the Ruvo Center and the Eric and Sheila Samson chair for MS research.

Thirty-plus years ago when patients were diagnosed with the disease, they were told there was nothing that could be done, Hua said. “Some were told they shouldn’t work again. Some of them were told not to have families.”

A diagnosis of MS today does not carry the same stigma. “If you are diagnosed with MS now, there is significant hope and potential that we can completely stop the disease in its tracks,” she said.

Early diagnosis is critical. “If we can identify that you have MS early, we can also intervene early and hopefully even stop your disease before it causes anything that’s noticeable.”

After diagnosis, MS specialists can assess what drug is right for the patient, she said. The Ruvo Center conducted clinical trials for five of the latest MS drugs, and is currently part of trials for 20 new therapies.

Participating in the trials gives patients “early access to therapies that we know are going to continue to make that difference and be the next wave of change,” she said.

As part of comprehensive care for patients, the center provides physical therapy and rehabilitation. It offers transportation assistance.

It offers programs such as adaptive yoga and healthy-cooking demonstrations. Money raised through the Power of Love Gala helps to fund such programs, including ones for caregivers.

By honoring David Humm at the gala, his family hopes that light will shine on the new treatments that weren’t available when he was diagnosed.

His daughter also hopes to amplify this message: “Don’t be afraid to ask for help.”

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders’ natural grass field moves inside ahead of game day
Raiders’ natural grass field moves inside ahead of game day
2
Lions QB tells Derek Carr: ‘There’s life on the other side’
Lions QB tells Derek Carr: ‘There’s life on the other side’
3
Gordon: 10-year-old boy lives dream with Raiders at Pro Bowl
Gordon: 10-year-old boy lives dream with Raiders at Pro Bowl
4
A year later, deadly DUI case against ex-Raider Ruggs is barely begun
A year later, deadly DUI case against ex-Raider Ruggs is barely begun
5
Raiders have a rich Super Bowl history
Raiders have a rich Super Bowl history
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Part B covers your outpatient needs, doctors’ services such as office visits and surgery ...
Should you enroll in Medicare Part B if you’re a veteran?
By Toni King Toni Says

Without Part B, a person may have to pay 100 percent out of their pocket for Medicare-covered medical care, and this care could be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"A little bit of alcohol, red wine, if you take it on social occasions, enjoy it," sa ...
Is red wine good for your health or not? Cardiologists weigh in
By Heidi Knapp Rinella Special / RJ

Valentine’s Day — one of the biggest days of the year for wining and dining — is right around the corner, bringing with it an age-old question: Is it good for our health to wine?

Paul Rudd in Marvel Studios' "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." (Marvel Studios)
Healthy life doesn’t bug Ant-Man star Paul Rudd
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

At 53, ageless Paul Rudd looks the part of a chiseled superhero in real life as much as he embodies Ant-Man on the big screen. But it wasn’t always that way.

The U.S. spends $10,687 per person each year on health care programs and insurance, plus anothe ...
Report highlights US health care woes despite high spending
By Michelle Fay Cortez Bloomberg News

The U.S. spends as much as three times more on health care per person as other high-income countries, yet residents are often less likely to visit doctors.

While ultraprocessed foods tend to be convenient and cost-effective, they are inflammatory and ...
Link between food, disease stronger than you might think
By DeeDee Stiepan Mayo Clinic News Network

“Nutrition is now the No. 1 cause of early death, and early disease in our country and the world,” said Dr. Stephen Kopecky, a preventive cardiologist.

Turmeric, which is a plant related to ginger, is grown in many Asian countries, as well as othe ...
Are there benefits to adding turmeric to your diet?
By Katherine Zeratsky Mayo Clinic News Network

Turmeric is becoming a common spice in many home pantries, especially since people are hearing of its many purported health effects, including reducing inflammation.

More stories for you
Nevada COVID-19 cases remain near pandemic-low levels
Nevada COVID-19 cases remain near pandemic-low levels
COVID-19 cases down in Nevada — and that’s not the only good news
COVID-19 cases down in Nevada — and that’s not the only good news
New COVID-19 cases drop below 100 in Clark County
New COVID-19 cases drop below 100 in Clark County
Las Vegas now home to the top-ranked kidney transplant program in US
Las Vegas now home to the top-ranked kidney transplant program in US
Nevada sees some of the lowest COVID-19 levels in US
Nevada sees some of the lowest COVID-19 levels in US
Sammy Hagar steps up and plugs in for Power of Love
Sammy Hagar steps up and plugs in for Power of Love