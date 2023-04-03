UMC breaks ground on renovation project

University Medical Center broke ground Monday morning on the largest renovation project in its 92-year history. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

University Medical Center broke ground Monday morning on the largest renovation project in its 92-year history.

The multi-year project will include renovation of the county hospital’s facade and the addition of two healing gardens. It also will include new campus lighting, landscaping and signage. Parking will be upgraded and vehicular and pedestrian traffic improved.

“UMC has always been home to Nevada’s highest level of care, and it’s time for our 26-acre campus to reflect the incredible and exclusive care our dedicated team members deliver inside these walls every day,” UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling said in a news release.

